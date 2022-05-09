The Joplin police and the city fire marshal are investigating a fire Sunday that caused extensive damage to a house at 819 S. Jackson Ave. as a possible case of arson.
Firefighters responding to an 11:35 a.m. report of a fire at the address found the house in flames.
Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said a food delivery service worker, who saw smoke coming from the house and tried to find out if anyone was inside, had to be treated for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.
Davis said a prior tenant apparently had moved out of the house, which is owned by a company in Dallas. The city fire marshal deemed the blaze suspicious, and an arson investigation was opened, Davis said.
