A house fire Saturday night in Joplin remained under investigation Monday as a case of arson.
Fire Chief Jim Furgerson said firefighters were summoned at 10:53 a.m. to the 1800 block of South Virginia Avenue, where they initially had to stand by while police checked out what had been called in as a burglary in progress with a resulting fire.
Furgerson said heavy smoke and fire were visible on the north side of the single-story residence. Firefighters eventually were able to make their way into the house and put out the fire, which resulted in moderate damage to the house. The fire chief said occupants of the residence reported that the back door of the house had been kicked in and a Molotov cocktail tossed inside.
"Everyone got out safely," Furgerson said. "There were no injuries."
But the fire, deemed incendiary, remained under investigation without any arrests having been made.
