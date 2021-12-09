A man accused of forcing a woman into a car at gunpoint Oct. 5 in Carthage on Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court obtained a dismissal of his kidnapping charge.
Wayne D. Coleman, 39, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on counts of first-degree kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action.
The kidnapping charge was dismissed when the victim did not show up to testify against Coleman. He waived a hearing on the other two counts, and Associate Judge Joe Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division on Jan. 19.
Coleman was arrested on the charges following an incident in the 400 block of Bois D'Arc Street in Carthage during which witnesses said that a man had pulled a gun on a group of people and forced a woman into a vehicle.
Officers subsequently found Coleman sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle in the 1400 block of Robertson Avenue. As officers made contact with Coleman, Kristopher Davis emerged from a residence and was detained along with Coleman.
Police subsequently located a handgun in the residence believed to have been used in the incident and given by Coleman to Davis to hide, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The woman believed to have been abducted in the incident told police that Coleman had blocked a vehicle that she and another man were in and pointed a handgun at her, ordering her into his vehicle. She said he was mad about some money having been stolen from him that she knew nothing about.
Coleman later told police that he gave Davis a ride from Arkansas to buy marijuana and methamphetamine from the woman and admitted having given her $800 for drugs, which he later determined were fake. He admitted that he had taken the woman to the 1400 block of Robertson Avenue just before police arrived.
Coleman's hometown is listed as Edina, Missouri, on court records. But the affidavit states that he has multiple felony convictions in Mississippi and was living in Arkansas at the time of the incident in Carthage.
Davis pleaded guilty Dec. 2 to a misdemeanor count of tampering with evidence and was assessed a suspended jail sentence and the requirement that he complete 30 hours of community service.
