A Joplin man remained in custody Wednesday on a $50,000 bond in connection with a domestic assault of his girlfriend this past weekend.
Brent A. Baine, 44, was arraigned Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and second-degree kidnapping. He made a second appearance in court on Wednesday and received a new court date of Sept. 25.
Baine is accused of hitting his girlfriend, Patricia L. Sanders, 39, with his fists during a domestic disturbance Friday night. Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said Baine also allegedly threw an object at Sanders and struck her with a wooden stick. She was taken to Freeman Hospital West for treatment of injuries, according to Jimenez.
