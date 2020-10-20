A Joplin man has been charged with a felony domestic assault of his girlfriend early Sunday morning at a residence in the 1800 block of South Picher Avenue.
Capt. Will Davis of the Joplin Police Department said residents on the block called police to report a domestic disturbance in progress. He said responding officers located Joselynn Tackett, 25, who had fled the residence after purportedly being assaulted by her boyfriend, Emilio R. Maturino.
She told police that he punched her in the mouth, knocking out three of her teeth, and then kicked her repeatedly in her ribs.
Maturino, 23, eventually emerged from the residence and was arrested, Davis said. He was charged with second-degree domestic assault. Tackett was taken to a hospital by a friend for treatment of her injuries, according to Davis.
