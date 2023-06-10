A 31-year-old Joplin man has been ordered to stand trial on a felony count of child abuse involving a head-butting of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter.

Cody A. Hamilton waived a preliminary hearing on the charge Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court. His initial appearance is scheduled July 24 in a trial division of the court.

The abuse came to light when the defendant's girlfriend brought her daughter to Mercy Hospital Springfield on April 19 regarding behavioral issues, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Hospital staff noticed a large bump and bruise on the girl's head that the mother told them had been caused by a rock. She reported that her boyfriend told her that her daughter struck herself in the head with a rock.

The affidavit states that hospital staff did not find that explanation credible, and Hamilton, her boyfriend, subsequently changed his explanation to her to the girl having head-butted him. When the mother pressed him further, he purportedly admitted he had become frustrated with the child and head-butted her, according to the affidavit.

