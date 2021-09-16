A 44-year-old Joplin man on Thursday was ordered to stand trial on charges that he physically and sexually assaulted a woman.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Timothy M. Gilmore to stand trial on counts of first-degree sodomy and second-degree assault. The judge set his initial appearance in a trial division for Nov. 15.
A woman who performed a worker health-related service for another employer Sept. 1 at a Joplin plant testified that the task brought her into contact with Gilmore, and they struck up a conversation that led to him coming on to her.
She said she agreed to go have a smoke with him in his truck in the parking lot, where they engaged in some sexual contact before she had to go back inside. Later, as she was getting off work, she ran into him again and went to the truck with him a second time.
She said he initiated sexual contact with her that became increasingly rough. She said she begged him to stop “countless” times.
The woman said she was left with bruising up and down her body as well as internal injury.
“It started consensual,” she said of her encounter with the defendant during direct examination by Assistant Prosecutor Nate Dally. “But I feel I made it very clear — with words, with actions — that it was no longer consensual.”
Under cross-examination by defense attorney Jared Stilley, the victim acknowledged that she did not take the matter to police until six days later. She said she sought treatment for her injuries at Freeman Hospital West and took pictures of the bruising she suffered.
