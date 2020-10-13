CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Joplin man who is accused of shooting at a Carthage police officer Monday was taken into custody pending several charges, according to the Carthage Police Department.
Raul A. Gonzalez Reyes, 33, was taken to the Jasper County Jail.
The Carthage officer attempted to pull Gonzalez over for a traffic stop in the 900 block of Olive Street, but Gonzalez is accused of fleeing in the vehicle and firing at the officer.
The pursuit, which continued north and then west of the city, ended when Gonzalez lost control of his vehicle and crashed at Locust Road and County Road 170. The officer was not injured.
Gonzalez didn’t have any apparent injuries and was medically cleared before being taken to jail, police said.
