A 42-year-old suspect was arrested early Wednesday after police say he cut a man with a knife at a residence on Connor Avenue where he'd fled after stabbing a dog at another address.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said officers were dispatched at 1:15 a.m. to the 700 block of South Connor Avenue regarding a burglary in progress.
Jimenez said the officers learned upon arrival at the address that a man who knocked on the door of the residence in the middle of the night had swung a knife at Jamie Lindsey, 53, who answered the door. The knife cut Lindsey's abdomen before he and other occupants fled the residence and the assailant locked himself inside their home.
In course of responding to the call, officers learned that the assailant had been in an altercation with residents in the 800 block of South Connor Avenue, where he purportedly stabbed a dog belonging to Nicole Dunn.
A police special weapons and tactics team was called to the scene when officers' commands for the assailant to come out of the house went unheeded.
The suspect, Jesse Bailey, 42, of Joplin, finally surrendered without incident at 3:57 a.m. and was taken to Joplin City Jail. The prosecutor's office filed a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of animal abuse on Bailey.
Jimenez said Lindsey did not require transport to a hospital for treatment of his cut. The circumstances that led to the prior incident at 802 S. Connor Ave. involving the dog remained under investigation, Jimenez said.
