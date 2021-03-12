A 19-year-old Joplin man is accused of jerking his girlfriend out of a vehicle by her neck when she told him she wished to break up with him.
The Jasper County prosecutor's office charged Tyrell C. Sanders with second-degree domestic assault in connection with his arrest Wednesday afternoon following an incident near 20th Street and Kentucky Avenue.
Police Capt. Will Davis said several witnesses reported seeing Sanders pull the 20-year-old woman from a vehicle by her neck and arms and dropping her to the ground in a manner that apparently caused her to black out.
Davis said she told officers that Sanders was giving her a ride home when she told him she wished to break up with him. Davis said Sanders got mad and told her to get out and walk home and then pulled her from the vehicle when she would not comply.
He was arrested a couple of hours later when police spotted him at the scene of another disturbance near Fourth Street abd St. Louis Avenue.
