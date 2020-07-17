A 25-year-old man is facing charges that he stole a vehicle Thursday morning from a guest at a Joplin motel and drove it to the Kansas City area where he was stopped and arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Doleta D. Collins, 40, of Joplin, reported her vehicle stolen from the Days Inn parking lot at 3500 S. Range Line Road.
Police Capt. Will Davis said the state patrol stopped the vehicle later in the day on Interstate 435 in Butler and arrested the driver, Nicholas R. Hill of Joplin, on a charge off vehicle tampering. Davis said a related charge of stealing a motor vehicle was being a sought on Hill by Joplin police through the Newton County prosecutor's office.
