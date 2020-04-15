A defendant charged with going on a brief crime spree two years ago in Joplin and Carthage pleaded guilty to burglary and stolen property charges Monday and received suspended sentences.
Nicholas O. Cutbrith, 28, of Joplin, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to charges of first-degree burglary and receiving stolen property in a plea agreement dismissing three other counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of vehicle tampering and single counts of trafficking in stolen identities, drug possession and resisting arrest.
Cutbirth picked up the charges in a crime spree in April and May 2018 in which he was accused of stealing two vehicles and breaking into others as well as committing burglaries at a scrap metal business and a residence in Joplin. A search warrant served on his residence May 3 of that year turned up numerous credit cards, Social Security cards, driver's licenses and other forms of identification belonging to other people, including three passports.
Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea agreement at Monday's hearing and sentenced Cutbirth to 15 years on the burglary conviction and seven years on the stolen property offense, with execution of both sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
