A 57-year-old man was attacked by a group of people late Tuesday night in the alley behind his home in the 100 block of South Byers Avenue.
Anthony M. Braden was taken to Freeman Hospital West for treatment of a cut to his forehead suffered in the assault, according to Joplin police Sgt. Jason Stump.
Stump said Braden's wife, who witnessed the attack, told police that four or five people attacked her husband. The couple did not know who his assailants were, Stump said.
