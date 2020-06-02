A 21-year-old man accepted a plea offer this week that could send him to prison for 10 years for unlawfully entering a Joplin woman's home and restraining her there.
Jaylen R. Elliott pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to counts of first-degree burglary and first-degree kidnapping in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of first-degree rape, second-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and violation of a protection order.
His plea deal would limit the sentences he might receive to concurrent terms of 10 years. The defendant had been facing the possibility of up to life in prison if convicted of the rape charge and up to 15 years on the kidnapping and burglary counts.
Circuit Judge David Mouton delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant. The judge set a sentencing hearing for Aug. 31.
The charges stemmed from an incident Feb. 24, 2019, when the defendant entered the home of a woman who had taken out a protection order against him. A probable-cause affidavit states that he entered through a broken window at the rear of her home and attacked her in her bed, restraining her and allegedly sexually assaulting her with her three young children in another bedroom of the residence.
He also assaulted her with the handle of a knife and then began threatening to kill himself. Several times, he purportedly entered the bedroom where the children were and warned them to stay there or he would harm them. The woman told police that she feared he would assault her further if she tried to flee, according to the affidavit.
