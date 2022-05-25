Joplin man held on child sexual abuse charges
A Joplin man was being held without bond Wednesday pending an initial court appearance on charges that he sexually abused a girl for several years.
James E. Phillips, 36, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department of disclosures made by the victim during a forensic interview Monday, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Phillips is facing four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy as well as single counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, first-degree child molestation and furnishing pornographic material to a minor.
The victim, a teen, disclosed alleged sexual abuse that began as early as 2011 when she was quite young and continued until as recently as this year. According to the affidavit, the defendant admitted during an interview with an investigator Tuesday the truth of each incident the girl described and wrote a letter of apology to her.
