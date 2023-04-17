A Joplin man was charged Monday after he was restrained by another resident over the weekend when he pulled a pistol from his vehicle in the downtown area, according to police.
Christopher L. Carter, 28, was charged in Jasper County Circuit Court with unlawful possession of a firearm, according to online court records.
Police were called early Saturday morning to the 500 block of South Joplin Avenue, where they said staff at Club XO had denied entry to the suspect. The suspect went to a parked vehicle in a nearby lot, and a witness saw him "immediately retrieve an AR-style pistol" from the vehicle, Capt. Will Davis said in a news release.
The witness put the suspect into a neck restraint, and "during the struggle, a single round discharged from the firearm," Davis said in the release. No one was injured, police said.
The suspect fled the scene and was taken into custody later during a traffic stop near Seventh and Main streets, police said. He was released from the Joplin City Jail later on Saturday on $25,000 bond.
Police said the suspect has prior felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
