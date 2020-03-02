The Jasper County prosecutor's office has filed stealing and forgery charges on a Joplin man accused of trying to buy a pit bike using phony money and then punching the owner of the small motorcycle when he saw through the ruse.
Joplin police Capt. Nick Jimenez said Coy L. Walker, 20, of Joplin, was stopped and arrested Friday afternoon after an attempted theft of a bike from Josef Blunk, 19, in the 800 block of West Junge Boulevard.
Jimenez said Blunk did not require medical attention after the incident.
