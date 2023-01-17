COLUMBUS, Kan. — A 27-year-old Joplin man has been charged with committing two burglaries last year in Weir.
John M. Chew was arrested a week ago by investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department in connection with September and December burglaries of buildings in Weir.
A welder was stolen in the September burglary, and tools were taken in the December break-in.
Chew has been charged with two counts of burglary and single counts of felony and misdemeanor theft.
