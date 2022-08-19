A Joplin man faces charges after a woman was taken to a local hospital early Friday with multiple stab wounds.
Joplin police were called at around 12:04 a.m. Friday to the 900 block of East Fifth Street, where they found the victim. She is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.
Police said they arrested the suspect just before 9:30 a.m. Friday near the area of Seventh Street and School Avenue. Charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action were filed in Jasper County Circuit Court against Nathanial Seward, 23, according to online court records.
