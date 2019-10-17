A 50-year-old Joplin man is facing a felony domestic assault in connection with an incident Tuesday afternoon involving his girlfriend.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of South Jefferson Avenue, where Tammy L. Axtell, 51, had been assaulted by her boyfriend. Axtell told police that Dwayne V. Kunce, 50, threw her to the ground and choked her before the officers' arrival.
Jimenez said Axtell was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. He said officers later arrested Kunce on suspicion of domestic assault. The Jasper County prosecutor's office charged him with second-degree domestic assault.
