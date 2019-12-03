A 26-year-old Joplin man remained in custody Tuesday at the Jasper County Jail on domestic assault charges stemming from a fight Thursday with his older brother.
Andrew R. Cummings is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony count of second-degree domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault. He was being held at the jail on a $3,000 bond pending that hearing.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said Cummings got into a fight with his brother, Fredderick A. Ottendorf, 47, over a money matter about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Moffet Avenue in Joplin. He is accused of pushing his brother and pushing his mother, Lynne Cummings, 65, when she tried to intervene and keep the two from fighting.
Jimenez said a full-blown fight between the brothers ensued during which Cummings purportedly choked Ottemdorf. Cummings was taken into custody when police were called to the address, but a warrant charging him with the offenses was not issued until Monday. Neither of the two alleged victims required medical attention after the disturbance, according to Jimenez.
