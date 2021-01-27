Joplin police arrested a 50-year-old man for an alleged assault of his wife on Sunday but have yet to locate a suspect in another felony domestic assault that took place Monday.
Daniel B. Howerton was leaving his residence in the 1600 block of North St. Louis Avenue in a vehicle as police arrived Sunday afternoon in response to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a gun. Officers stopped the vehicle several blocks away after a brief pursuit and took Howerton into custody.
Capt. Will Davis said Howerton and his wife were returning home when they got into an argument inside their vehicle, and he purportedly hit her and choked her. The assault allegedly continued as they arrived home, where he pushed her back into the vehicle at one point and then retrieved a shotgun.
Davis said the incident apparently was witnessed by others who intervened by whisking the wife away from him in another vehicle moments before police arrived. He said she did not require medical attention. A shotgun was recovered from the vehicle in which her husband fled. He was charged with second-degree domestic assault.
