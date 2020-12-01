A 29-year-old Joplin man is facing a felony domestic assault charge for alleged physical abuse of his estranged wife Saturday afternoon at her home on North Santa Fe Drive.
Police were called to the residence of Tiffany M. Hunter, 25, when her estranged husband, Brandon M. Hunter, 29, came back after having assaulted her a short time earlier the same day, according to police Capt. Will Davis.
Tiffany Hunter told officers that her husband had come over to her residence upset about a dog having bit their child. She said he grabbed her by the arm and pushed her inside the residence before grabbing her by the throat and forcing her up against a wall.
Davis said officers subsequently located Brandon Hunter in the 3000 block of South Jackson Avenue and took him into custody. He was charged with second-degree domestic assault. Davis said Tiffany Hunter did not require medical attention as a result of the incident.
