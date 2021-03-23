The Jasper County prosecutor's office has charged a 33-year-old Joplin man with second-degree domestic assault in connection with a disturbance over the weekend involving his wife.
Police were called at 7:25 p.m. Saturday to 3011 S. Jackson Ave. where they spoke with Jennifer M. Owens, 29, who reported having been assaulted by her husband, Frank Owens.
Police Capt Will Davis said Jennifer Owens told officers that her husband choked her during an argument, and she grabbed a handgun to protect herself. Davis said Frank Owens purportedly hit her in the stomach as he left the house before police arrived.
Officers later located and stopped the vehicle Frank Owens was driving and arrested him. Davis said Jennifer Owens did not require medical attention.
