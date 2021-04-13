A 41-year-old man is facing three felony counts stemming from an assault of his girlfriend Friday morning at a location in central Joplin.
Christopher D. Brown, of Joplin, was arrested after a disturbance near Eighth Street and Jackson Avenue.
Cpl. Isaac Costley of the Joplin Police Department said Brown grabbed Lisa M. Mireles, 40, while they were inside a vehicle at that location and cut her arm with a pocketknife.
Mireles was treated at the scene for the injury but did not require transport to a hospital, Costley said.
Brown has been charged with two counts of first-degree domestic assault and a single count of armed criminal action.
