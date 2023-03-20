A 30-year-old man has been charged with stealing a car that was left running Saturday outside a Joplin doughnut shop.
Sharon Godfrey, of Webb City, reported her 2017 Hyundai Elantra stolen from the parking lot of Heavenly Donuts, 1915 S. Main St., according to police Capt. William Davis.
A police officer later spotted the vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart store on West Seventh Street and discovered a backpack inside with property belonging to Justin K. Newswander, of Joplin, Davis said.
Newswander, who was located inside the store, told the officer that he'd been given a ride there in the car but denied having stolen it, according to Davis. He was arrested and charged with first-degree vehicle tampering when the keys to the vehicle purportedly were discovered in his possession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.