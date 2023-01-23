SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 32-year-old Joplin man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to receiving and distributing child pornography.
Dakotah J. Gilmore changed his plea to guilty at a hearing before Chief Magistrate Judge David Rush in U.S. District Court in Springfield.
Gilmore faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years for the conviction, which carries up to 20 years without parole. A sentencing hearing will be set upon completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
The conviction pertains to child pornography images that Gilmore uploaded on his iPhone using the Kik social media application. The Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force received several tips concerning the matter, and a search warrant was served at his residence Jan. 21, 2022.
An examination of his phone showed that he had sent texts to another person containing the images of prepubescent children no older than 5 being sexually abused, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.