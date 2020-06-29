A 25-year-old Joplin man was killed early Saturday morning when the motorcycle he was riding struck a van that turned into his path on East 32nd Street.
Trea Greer died at the scene of the 12:36 a.m. crash at the intersection of 32nd Street with Reinmiller Road.
According to a Joplin Police Department news release, Greer was eastbound on 32nd Street when his bike collided with a van driven by Ricky Fisher, 58, of Joplin, who was westbound and turning south onto Reinmiller Road.
The accident remains under investigation by the department's major crash team.
