A Joplin man was killed Thursday morning when the truck he was driving ran off the street and struck a tree on the south side of the city.
The Joplin Police Department said Robert Goodson, 48, died of injuries in a 10:13 a.m. accident at 43rd Street and Pearl Avenue.
Police said Goodson's truck was westbound when it ran onto private property and struck a tree. The accident remained under investigation by the department's major crash team.
• Two Neosho residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1:56 p.m. Thursday on Route EE, a mile west of Jenkins in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Driver Douglas S. Carter, 41, and passenger Sara B.Carter, 40, were checked at the scene by paramedics and released to their own care.
They were westbound when their car ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Bentonville, Missouri, man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 3:40 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 76, about 5 miles east of Anderson in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Isaac W. Pollock, 31, was flown by medical helicopter to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
He was driving a westbound car that ran off the road on a curve and struck a ditch and a tree, the patrol said.
