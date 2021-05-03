A judge assessed Ruben Rossel Jr. two 15-year terms and a 10-year term at his sentencing hearing Monday on convictions for molesting three girls.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane ordered that the 34-year-old defendant's sentences run concurrently as specified in his plea agreement.
The Joplin man pleaded guilty March 8 in Jasper County Circuit Court to two counts of second-degree child molestation and one count of third-degree child molestation in a plea deal dismissing two additional counts of child molestation and statutory sodomy.
The statutory sodomy count and two of the molestation counts stemmed from alleged sexual contact with one of the victims in 2018 when she was 8 years old. Two of those charges were the counts dismissed under the plea agreement.
The third molestation count concerned contact with an 11-year-old girl between October 2018 and January 2019, and the fourth pertained to acts perpetrated on a 13-year-old girl in 2018.
The case was investigated by Joplin police when allegations first surfaced in early 2019.
