A federal judge sentenced a Joplin man to 10 years in prison Tuesday for receiving and distributing child pornography over the internet.
U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool ordered that Kevin Wilson, 55, serve the prison term without parole and that he remain on supervised release for an additional 10 years once he has completed the sentence. Wilson pleaded guilty to the charge May 30 in federal court in Springfield.
The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said the defendant uploaded images of child pornography to his Instagram account, resulting in a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led to an investigation by the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations. A search warrant was served on his residence April 2, 2018, and a computer and compact discs containing child pornography were seized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.