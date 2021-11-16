A Jasper County judge sent a Joplin man to prison this week when he pleaded guilty to two felony drug possession counts.
Judge Dean Dankelson assessed David W. Amerson, 42, concurrent terms of six years at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuity Court.
Amerson pleaded guilty to the possession counts in a plea agreement dismissing some felony firearm charges he was facing. Court records indicate that the defendant has numerous prior arrests for assaults, drug and firearm possession and resisting arrest.
One of the counts to which he pleaded guilty concerned an arrest on warrants April 29, 2020, when a bag containing methamphetamine was discovered on his person during booking procedures at the city jail. In another arrest Aug. 27 of this year in Joplin, he was found to be in possession of both meth and a loaded handgun.
A count of unlawful possession of a firearm filed on Amerson in that case as well as another count for the same offense stemming from an arrest March 26, 2020, were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.
