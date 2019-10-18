A federal judge sentenced a Joplin man caught with material advocating extreme violence and racial hatred to 10 years in prison Friday on a conviction for receiving and distributing child pornography over the internet.
U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips assessed Daniel S. Rehman, 25, the prison term without parole at a sentencing hearing in federal court in Springfield and ordered that he remain on supervised release after completion of his prison time. Rehman pleaded guilty to the charge March 6.
The website Tumblr reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Rehman uploaded files containing images of child porn. A search warrant was served on his residence and his cellphone seized Nov. 7, 2018, after the information was passed on to law enforcement.
The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said the phone contained both child pornography and anime depicting child pornography as well as images depicting violence and racial hatred, such as an image of the defendant wearing a Nazi officer's hat with a pile of dead bodies in the background.
The U.S. attorney's office said Rehman admitted to officers with the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force that he had been viewing child pornography for years and that he had downloaded and possessed pornographic images of children as young as infants.
