A 28-year-old defendant, initially facing four felony counts in a May 9 assault, kidnapping and robbery of two men at an address in Joplin, now stands charged with 12 felony counts, including the rape and sodomizing of a woman.
The charges filed on Kristopher J. McGee, 28, in May were dismissed and refiled June 11 with the additional counts, according to the Jasper County prosecutor's office.
McGee, who has been held without bond since his arrest in May, appeared Wednesday in Jasper Circuit Court and was arraigned on three counts of first-degree kidnapping, three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree robbery and single counts of first-degree assault, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and fourth-degree assault.
A second probable-cause affidavit filed in the case alleges that, in addition to holding two men captive at the point of a knife while assaulting and robbing them, McGee also held a woman in a bedroom at the same residence and sexually assaulted her.
The document states that the woman arrived at the address in the 1400 block of East Hill Street with another woman and they went into a bedroom where McGee was. The affidavit states that the victim initially "was asked to leave the room" but returned a short time later to ask the other woman if she was ready to go.
McGee purportedly told the victim at that time that she could no longer leave because the second woman had just sold (her) to him." The affidavit states that McGee then "assaulted" the second woman until she verbally confirmed that she had "sold" the victim to McGee and was allowed by him to leave the room.
McGee then threatened the victim with a "pocket folding knife," the affidavit reads.
The document states that the defendant then proceeded to sexually assault the woman and continued doing so over a period of several hours in various rooms of the residence.
At one point, the woman told police, she tried to flee out the front of the house, but McGee chased her down and forced her back inside.
The document does not explain the sequence in which McGee purportedly committed the offenses perpetrated on the woman and those he committed with the two male victims.
The first affidavit filed in the case stated that McGee had been drinking at the address with Kent Parcell and Douglas Wessman before he started fighting with Wessman and put a knife to Wessman's throat.
He then allegedly proceeded to force both Wessman and Parcell into Parcell's bedroom, took their phones and wallets and "secured both subjects and himself in the bedroom," where he purportedly "threatened several times to kill them with the knife and also stated he would kill himself afterwards," the affidavit reads.
McGee purportedly held the men captive for several hours, just as the second affidavit states that he did with the one woman.
Wessman subsequently was treated at a hospital for a broken nose, cuts and injuries to an arm, according to the affidavit.
A bond reduction hearing and preliminary hearing have been scheduled in the case on June 24.
