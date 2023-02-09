The Jasper County prosecutor's office has charged a 30-year-old Joplin man with assault and attempted rape of a woman.
Dustin P. Henson was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree attempted rape of a 34-year-old Joplin woman Jan. 30 in Joplin. He also faces misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and attempted escape in the case and was being held on a $7,500 bond pending arraignment Friday.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that officers responding to a report of a disturbance at Henson's address found him on top of a woman in his backyard.
Henson was detained on some active warrants while officers sorted out what had happened prior to their arrival. The affidavit states that he struggled with officers and tried to pull away from them while being placed in the back of a patrol car.
The woman reported that he had slapped her, emptied her purse and started throwing things at her inside the house, and then followed her out the back door when she tried to get away from him and shoved her to the ground.
He then purportedly got on top of her, told her he was going to rape her and slapped her face again. The affidavit states that officers arrived at that point.
