Joplin police arrested a 20-year-old man Sunday night after he allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend's place in an intoxicated state and assaulted her and another woman, vandalized the ex-girlfriend's vehicle, and then passed out inside her home.
Capt. Will Davis said officers called about 8:15 p.m. to 2022 E. Utica St. located Adrian M. DeCarlo, of Joplin, passed out in a bedroom of the residence after having assaulted Kamryn A. Colburn, 20, and Ann Warden, 21, and having damaged Colburn's vehicle. Davis said a police report of the incident did not state whether either woman required medical attention because of the assault.
Davis said DeCarlo was in alleged possession of a handgun, 1.5 grams of cocaine and 7.3 grams of marijuana when he was taken into custody. He has been charged with two counts of second-degree domestic assault and single counts of unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree property damage.
