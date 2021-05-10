A 28-year-old man is facing assault, kidnapping and robbery charges stemming from an incident early Sunday morning at a residence on the northeast side of Joplin.
Police Capt. Will Davis said officers responded to a call about 6:25 a.m. reporting a man injured in an assault and the sexual assault of a woman.
Douglas Wessman, 62, was located in the backyard of the address and taken to Freeman Hospital West with a broken nose, an injury to his arm and cuts from an apparent stabbing, according to a probable-cause affidavit later filed in the case.
The affidavit states Kristopher J. McGee had been drinking at the address when he began arguing with Wessman and Kent Purcell and tried to cut Wessman's throat with a knife. He then purportedly forced the men into a bedroom, took their phones and wallets, and held them there for several hours while threatening to kill them and himself with the knife.
Davis said a 39-year-old woman from Kansas who was at the address told police that McGee had sexually assaulted and robbed her. But the woman declined to press charges.
McGee left the address before police arrived, but officers surrounded his home on North St. Louis Avenue later the same morning and arrested him after a brief struggle during which he allegedly spit in an officer's face.
He was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping and armed criminal action in connection with the incident at the first address and two counts of misdemeanor assault and possession of a controlled substance with respect to his arrest. A second affidavit states that he spit on a detention officer at the Joplin City Jail as well as the police officer and that a bag containing methamphetamine was discovered on his person during his arrest.
