A 19-year-old Joplin man was taken into custody Saturday night after police say he displayed a handgun in the 800 block of Murphy Avenue and threatened to shoot another man in the head.
Cpl. Ben Cooper said Bradlee R. Bowman is accused of threatening Cameron Callihan, 21, with a handgun. Callihan was holding a baby in his arms at the time, according to a police report.
Cooper said no shots were fired and no injuries were reported in the 6:30 p.m. incident. Bowman was charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor assault.
