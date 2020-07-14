NEOSHO, Mo. — A defendant accused of assaulting employees of the Petro truck stop in Joplin when they tried to keep him from leaving the business with a sweater he had not purchased has waived a preliminary hearing on a robbery charge and a domestic assault charge he incurred the same day.
Christopher D. Henson, 28, of Joplin, waived the hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree robbery and third-degree domestic assault. A third felony count of animal abuse was dismissed by the Newton County prosecutor's office.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Joplin police were called Nov. 26 to the truck stop at 4240 S. Highway 43 in regard to an alleged shoplifting incident involving Henson. He purportedly punched a female employee in the face when she tried to stop him from leaving with a $60 sweater and then punched a second employee in the face and kicked them in the stomach before spitting in the face of a third employee.
A second affidavit indicates that on the same day, Newton County sheriff's deputies were called to the KOA Campground on Dakota Lane with respect to a domestic disturbance between Henson and his girlfriend. That document states that during an argument over infidelity, Henson yanked a 3-week-old puppy from the arms of Mariah Fisher and killed it before wrestling Fisher to the ground and head-butting her in the mouth.
The responding deputy reported finding the dead puppy at the scene with its head torn completely from its body.
Associate Court Judge Christina Rhoades set Henson's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for July 28.
