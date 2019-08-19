A judge granted a 24-year-old defendant suspended sentences Monday on his assault of two bail bond agents from Carthage who tried to take him into custody on some active warrants more than a year ago in Joplin.
Jasper County Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Kaden C. Schrader, of Joplin, concurrent terms of seven years on two convictions for second-degree assault at a hearing but suspended execution of sentences and placed Schrader on supervised probation for five years. The judge further ordered that Schrader pay the victims $1,093 in restitution.
Schrader pleaded guilty to both counts June 24.
Schrader was arrested on the charges March 21, 2018, after an incident in the 1100 block of East Seventh Street in Joplin. Bail bond agents Carlen S. Baptista, 32, and Ronald A. Baptista, 41, went to that location to contact Schrader about some active warrants. The defendant arrived at the address in a van and spoke briefly with the Baptistas before attempting to take off in the van.
Carlen Baptista grabbed the driver's window frame in an effort to stop him and was dragged a short distance by the vehicle before the defendant pushed her arms away and she fell to the ground, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The van struck Ronald Baptista, and he was thrown onto its hood, prompting Schrader to begin weaving back and forth until he fell off.
Ronald Baptista suffered abrasions and a strained knee in the incident while Carlen Baptista suffered bruises to her arms and a foot, and an abrasion on one of her knees, according to the affidavit.
