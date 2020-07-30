A 22-year-old Joplin man pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge in an alleged assault of his mother and was granted a suspended sentence and probation.
Matthew A. Wilson pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault in a plea agreement. He had been facing a felony count of second-degree domestic assault.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley assessed Wilson one year in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for a year with a requirement that he complete anger management counseling.
A probable-cause affidavit alleged that Wilson assaulted his mother March 28 at their residence on West 28th Street. The mother got in an argument with the defendant and a woman, and she ran inside and locked the door after the woman allegedly struck her. The affidavit states that her son then broke out a window with a cane, climbed inside and started hitting her in the face with the cane. He also purportedly put his hand in her mouth, choking her.
