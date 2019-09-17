A judge has granted a Joplin man a suspended sentence and probation in a drunken driving case in which he also faced charges of child endangerment.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane gave Eric R. Manning, 36, a seven-year term on a felony count of driving while intoxicated but suspended execution of the sentence and placed him on supervised probation for five years with requirements that he serve 60 days in jail and complete a local treatment court program.
Manning, who has three prior arrests for driving while intoxicated and four prior arrests for vehicular assault by operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in an injury accident, initially was charged as an habitual offender after a traffic stop and arrest by a Joplin police officer Dec. 8, 2017, in the 200 block of West C Street. A probable-cause affidavit states that he had three children in the vehicle with him at the time.
He pleaded guilty to a reduced count of the offense July 29 in a plea deal dismissing three related counts of felony child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of driving while revoked.
