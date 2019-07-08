A Joplin man was arrested in the apparent assault of a woman Monday during a disturbance that involved reports of gunshots in the area of Ninth Street and Moffet Avenue.
A 19-year-old man was being held Monday afternoon pending the filing of charges in the assault of a woman with whom he had a relationship, according to a statement issued by Joplin police. Police responded to the report at 9:50 a.m. Monday to a West Ninth Street address.
Police responded Monday morning after a resident reported that there was an argument between a man and a woman and that neighbors heard what sounded like shots fired.
When officers arrived, they heard an apparent argument. Because of the report that shots may have been fired, they set up a perimeter around the house and used a loudspeaker to get the two occupants of the house to come out.
Names of the two were not disclosed.
Similar reports had been made about 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of 12th Street and Connor Avenue. Police responded at the time but were unable to locate any issues or sources of gunshots. Police said Monday they do not know if the two incidents are related.
