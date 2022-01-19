A Joplin man was injured in a four-vehicle crash at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 66 west of Joplin city limits, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Robert E. Patton, 50, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Patton was driving a southbound pickup truck and pulled into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by Justin L. Long, 34, of Joplin, the state patrol said. Both vehicles left the roadway after the collision, with Long's striking the rear of another westbound vehicle driven by Virginia L. Smith, 34, of Galena, Kansas. Smith's vehicle then struck a vehicle driven by William P. Grube, 40, of Quapaw, Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.