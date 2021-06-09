A Joplin man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 86, about 9 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Mathew N. Loop, 46, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
He was riding a southbound motorcycle and was slowing to make a turn when his motorcycle was struck in the rear by a car driven by Kyle J. Kivett, 19, of Neosho, the patrol said. Loop was thrown from his bike, the patrol said.
