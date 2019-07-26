Joplin man injured in crash at grocery store's fuel island

A Joplin man was injured late Thursday morning when his pickup truck veered off of Highway 171 and slammed into the fuel island at Harps grocery store in Airport Drive Village, ultimately touching off a fire that burned his truck and another truck and a travel trailer.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the driver as Lonell A. Hackett, 28. He was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with what were termed moderate injuries.
Trooper Joe Drum with the patrol told the Globe soon after the crash that some sort of medical issue caused the pickup driver, later identified as Hackett, to have the accident. Drum said two bystanders managed to get Hackett out of his vehicle before the fire began.
The northbound truck, according to the patrol, ran off the road and plowed into the store’s fuel island, hitting both a fuel pump and an unoccupied pickup truck being fueled. Hackett’s truck, the second truck and a 25-foot trailer it was towing all caught fire after the collision.
