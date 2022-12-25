A 72-year-old Joplin resident was injured in a two-vehicle crash about 3 p.m. Saturday on Business Loop Interstate 49 in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Stephen L. Reed, of Joplin, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with moderate injuries.
According to the patrol, the southbound Reed vehicle was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Ava L. Bailey, 47, also of Joplin, that did not stop at a stop sign.
