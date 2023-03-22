A 21-year-old Joplin man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 86, a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Jordan C. Stephens, 21, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.

He was driving a northbound car that ran off the road, struck a mailbox and overturned, the patrol said.

   

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.