COLUMBUS, Kan. — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 6:40 a.m. Thursday about a mile west of U.S. Route 69 in Cherokee County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Jesse L. Allen, 42, of Joplin, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Columbus with serious injuries.
The patrol said the crash occurred as Allen was driving east on U.S. Route 69 when his vehicle crossed over the center line and struck an semitruck driven by Eric N. Moore, 40, of Glenrock, Wyoming, who was not injured. Eric N. Moore Jr., an occupant in the truck, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
