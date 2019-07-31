A Jasper County judge has granted a 23-year-old Joplin man a suspended imposition of sentence on a felony weapon conviction related to a 2017 domestic disturbance and standoff with police.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson granted Cameron A. Gourley the suspended imposition of sentence on a conviction for unlawful use of a weapon at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court, placing him on supervised probation for five years. Gourley pleaded guilty to the charge April 1 in a deal dismissing a related count of child endangerment and promising that the prosecutor's office would not oppose the possibility of a suspended imposition of sentence.
Gourley pointed a gun at his wife, Natalia A. Gourley, and threatened to shoot her during an Oct. 17, 2017, disturbance at their home in Joplin. Police were called when an acquaintance of the couple who was talking on the phone to Natalia Gourley heard a man in the background making threats and then heard Natalia Gourley scream.
The call led to a 38-minute standoff with police outside the couple's home on South Jackson Avenue before the defendant surrendered without any reported injuries to his wife or child.
